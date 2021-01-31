'Yooyi' may cure sexual weakness - 'Yooyi' seller discloses

Velvet tamarind, widely known in Ghana as 'yooyi’ is found in the rain forest regions of West Africa.

According to Rose, a 'yooyi’ seller at Lapaz the fruit can cure headache as well as sexual weakness.



Speaking to SVTV Africa, Rose disclosed that if a man is sexually weak, all they need is velvet tamarind. Also, the fruit can make one calm and cure severe headaches as well.



"If you have catarrh you can soak them in water and drink. It is like vitamin C. Moreover, when a man is sexually weak, it can cure that as well,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Let's check out some of the scientifically proven health benefits of velvet tamarind.



1. Treats Ulcer and Prevents Hypertension

2. Malaria



3. Improves Oral hygiene and cures Toothache



4. Jaundice and Diabetes Management



5. Reliefs Menstrual Cramp and stops Diarrhoea



6. Hemorrhoids (Piles)

7. Treats Scurvy and Wounds



8. Improves lactation and checks genital infections



Kindly watch video below:





