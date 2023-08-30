'You all deserve it' - Bobrisky reacts to the arrest of suspected gay men

Popular Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has shared his thoughts on the arrest of suspected gay men who were arrested at a wedding in Ekpan Delta state last weekend.

One can recall that the Delta State Police Command in a post on Facebook announced the arrest of the suspects who were paraded on Tuesday, August 29.



But reacting to the viral report on his Instagram page, Bobrisky said the suspects deserved how they were treated adding that they should not have organized a wedding in a country where they know the law prohibits their actions.



“Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects,” the post on Facebook reads.



Since the anti-gay law was passed in 2014, homosexuals have been arrested and paraded by security operatives in the country.

On 31st of December 2021, Police cracked down on some of these individuals in a hidden brothel at Isolo, Lagos.



19 young persons were also arrested in Kano for allegedly attending a same-sex wedding.



