'You are a 9-months wasted sperm' - Bridget Otoo goes hard on social media user

Ghanaian Journalist, Bridget Otoo

Former TV3 staff Bridget Otoo has described one social media user as “animal” after he alleged that she was sacked from the station based on incompetence.

Although the presenter after she left the station has explained that she left on her own volution and was not sacked, many still believe there is more to the story.



Following a recent Twitter exchange with one @OheneManu who alleges that she was sacked from Media General for incompetence, Bridget Otoo did not waste time to label him as "9months wasted sperm".



According to @OheneManu, if Bridget Otoo believes and says Jean Mensa is incompetent and was not able to perform her duties as the EC Boss thus should be sacked, then it gives meaning to the fact that she was also sacked from TV3 because she was equally incompetent.

Bridget Otoo replied by saying: "Dear Fool Soldier, This is where you need to show us your face if you have any balls, so that when I decide to sue you, I know I’m dealing with a human being, not an animal. I work with facts, not fiction. Continue your fictional tv3 story. 9months wasted sperm!"



See the post below:



