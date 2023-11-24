You are a hypocrite! - Kumchacha fires Diana Asamoah over attacks on Cecilia Marfo

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has launched a scathing attack on gospel musician, Diana Asamoah over her criticisms of Cecilia Marfo.

According to him, Diana Asamoah is quick to lambast and criticize others when their issues come to the public domain yet she gets angry when there is criticism about herself.



The pastor scolded Diana Asamoah for her incessant attacks and ridiculing of her colleague gospel artiste, Cecilia Marfo about the predicament of her church and some of her religious practices.



Kumchacha described Diana Asamoah’s actions as hypocritical because she despises criticisms in the public domain.



“When I talk about Diana Asamoah’s issue people might think I don’t like her but she is someone who is a hypocrite and a very bad person, that is the truth. Look at when Kennedy Agyapong was doing an expose and talked about Cecilia Marfo’s issue. Even that one some people gave the information to him and he used it," he said in a video shared by Trends Gh TV on their YouTube channel.



“Recently Cecilia Marfo admitted in an interview that Kennedy Agyapong’s criticisms affected her church adversely. After saying this Diana Asamoah came to say all sorts of things embarrassing and mocking her in public.

"She is someone when you talk about her issue she would bite you because of her long teeth. This is not the first time she has spoken against Cecilia Marfo, she does that a lot."



His reaction comes after Diana Asmoah responded to fellow artiste, Cecilia Marfo after accusing her of being responsible for the predicament of her church that made her cry on TV.



According to her, she did not do anything wrong by criticizing Cecilia Marfo’s religious practices in her church because it was not in alignment with the word of God.



The gospel musician advised Cecilia Marfo to stick to the work of God and desist from certain acts such as spitting in people’s mouths and other uncouth practices for her ministry to thrive.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah lambasted Cecilia Marfo for crying on TV and added that it will not change the fortunes of her church but she should rather work with the word of God.

“She was relying on spitting in people’s mouths and using bread that had been smeared with sweat to run her church. If you don’t give God the necessary prestige He deserves, He will leave you to the world and you will be crying immensely, in fact, you will cry blood.



"With the 40 church members left, God has even favoured her because if I knew, I wouldn’t have stopped criticizing her. This is a boot for boot, we are ready to stand for God,” she said.



Diana Asamoah continued: “Even when Jesus started his ministry, He had 120, then it reduced to 70 and finally He settled with 12 but He didn’t cry because He knew the word of God and was not surprised. Even with the 40 members, she might lose unless she changes her mind and sticks to the word of God.



"Who am I to collapse your church if you were doing the right thing? How can the Kennedy Agyapong do so? It is not about crying, if she wants her members to come back she should work according to the bible."





SB/BB



Watch the video below



