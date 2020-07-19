You are a rapist if you lie your way to have sex with a woman - Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment Sun, 19 Jul 2020
Private Legal Practitioner, Mr Maurice Ampaw has described those who lie their way into having sex with women as “rapists”.
According to him, the act of sex should always be on a mutual agreement without deceit.
“If someone uses an IPhone as bait for sex and later refuses to honour the promise, such an act is described as rape because the act was based on deceit,” he said on United Showbiz.
Source: Peace FM
