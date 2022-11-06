0
Menu
Entertainment

You are a source of inspiration to me - Mr Eazi tells Femi Otedola

Mr Eazi And Otedola.png Femi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician, Mr Eazi, the fiancé to Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, one of the daughters of Nigerian multi-millionaire, Femi Otedola, has named the popular businessman as his "source of inspiration".

In honour of Otedola's 60th birthday celebrations, the successful man rented a luxurious yacht estimated at 6 billion Naira. It had on board his wife, daughters, close friends and his incoming son-in-law, Mr Eazi.

The iconic 99m super-yacht, CHRISTINA O was owned by the late Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis.

The singer on November 6, took to his Instagram page to celebrate Otedola with a special message to him.

"Happy Birthday Sir, You are a source of Inspiration, wisdom & Mentorship to me & many worldwide, celebrating Great Life, Love & Family, I wish you continuous Health, Peace & Happiness," read the caption of the post.

Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi, announced their engagement on April 10, 2022, in separate photos shared on their social media platforms.

Check out the photos below:











View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond