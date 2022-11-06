You are a source of inspiration to me - Mr Eazi tells Femi Otedola

Femi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Musician, Mr Eazi, the fiancé to Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, one of the daughters of Nigerian multi-millionaire, Femi Otedola, has named the popular businessman as his "source of inspiration".

In honour of Otedola's 60th birthday celebrations, the successful man rented a luxurious yacht estimated at 6 billion Naira. It had on board his wife, daughters, close friends and his incoming son-in-law, Mr Eazi.



The iconic 99m super-yacht, CHRISTINA O was owned by the late Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis.



The singer on November 6, took to his Instagram page to celebrate Otedola with a special message to him.



"Happy Birthday Sir, You are a source of Inspiration, wisdom & Mentorship to me & many worldwide, celebrating Great Life, Love & Family, I wish you continuous Health, Peace & Happiness," read the caption of the post.



Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi, announced their engagement on April 10, 2022, in separate photos shared on their social media platforms.



