You are an irresponsible father - Pope Skinny’s baby mama calls out the musician

Ghanaian Musician Pope Skinny

One Facebook user, Anita Baker, believed to be the mother of Pope Skinny’s daughter, has called out the musician for being a deadbeat father.

Anita Baker went on a tirade on her Facebook wall accusing the musician of failing his duties as a father.



She said she was tired of his neglectful attitude towards their daughter. She also mentioned that since birth, her parents have stepped up as father figure for her daughter.



She wrote, “Pope Skinny, I have tolerated you for far too long. I’m so sick and tired of your irresponsible attitude towards our daughter. You blocked me coz you think that will stop me from passing my message to you, well you failed. I have had enough of you frustrating my life and have been silent for a long time.



Now I will do what I should have done a long time ago coz, you’ve proven to me that you will never change and act responsibly if it not about the law dragging you to take responsibility for your own daughter Kayla you won’t do it. Well, I will show you the extent I can also go when it is about my child.”



“Since you want the world to know about what is going on between us don’t worry, I will do just that. You threatened me before taking the matter to radio stations. But now no, thanks to social media, I no longer have to go there before my voice is heard. I will personally do it myself coz u have pushed me to this point and I’ve had enough of your insults. I have never done a live video but now I’m gone go live soon and tell the world how wicked you’ve been to me and the child.

I have been calm thinking you will change and be good to us upon all the shame and humiliation you brought to me and my family I have been silent all this while…. no wait you still want my mum and dad to still be paying for your own child’s school fees, buy her toiletries, take care of her medical bills and everything you are fully responsible for? You lie bad. I will come out and tell the world what the hell is going on, and there will be nothing to hide anymore,” she continued.



Anita also threatened to appear in a live broadcast on Facebook to call the rapper out. Pope Skinny is yet to respond to these allegations.







