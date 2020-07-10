Tabloid News

You are clocking 30 and you won’t humble yourself for someone to marry you – Lady descends on slay queens

Etwereso Hemaa

A lady identified on social media as Etwereso Hemaa has heavily descended on her fellow women who are very picky when it comes to choosing their lifetime partner.

In a video sighted by GhBase.com the lady wondered why most ladies who attend wedding ceremonies are focused on finding out the source of income of the man. She added that most of the ladies who do this are single and yet to find a man for themselves.



” is it witchcraft or what….I don’t understand how some ladies still have the guts to flex them..as a woman our biological clock starts at age 16, if you are thirty and still turning down proposals of men because they are not your “class”, you will end up alone…the most annoying part is the so called slay Queens who have passed expiration dates…” She said in the video.



She went ahead to advise her colleagues to be humble and accept the proposals of men who come their way.

Watch the rest of the video below;





