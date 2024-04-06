You are fake! – Medikal ‘roars’ at D-Black

Medikal (left), and D-Black (right)

Award-winning rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong known as Medikal, has called out D-Black, Ghana’s Hip-Hop artiste, describing the latter as ‘fake.’

To support the rapper as he gets ready for his forthcoming 02 concert on May 3, 2024, fans and fellow musicians have posted flyers about the event on various social media sites.



D-Black, in a similar vein, promoted Medikal’s concert by tweeting, “Get ur tickets if ur out in London!! ???????? to the world !!! @Medikalbyk,” D-Black tweeted on his page.



MediKal, seemingly unhappy with the promotion by the CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, took to his X page and attacked D-Black.



In a post on X by Medikal, dated April 3, 2024, he tweeted: “D black f**k off, you a fake nigga!”



Some netizens, after reading the tweet from the rapper were disappointed with his post and expressed their views, stating that the attack was not necessary.



They believed that Medikal should have instead appreciated D-Black for promoting his event.

“Small boka wale make you inhale u start dey feel like you be Sowutuom king kong anka samini maa wo high-grade mpo dier anka u will be feeling like godzilla eeii kwabena nya abotre o na D black is an OG o yoo,” a tweet from Senyo read.



“I blamed Shatta Wale for this your yawa Are you a kid?” was a reaction from another tweep.



Another netizen wrote: “Because he was smoking with fella so he's a threat or what.”



Check out Medikal’s post and reactions below:





