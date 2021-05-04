You are getting exactly what you voted for - Bulldog to Ghanaians

Tue, 4 May 2021 Source: Zionfelix
While a section of Ghanaians are complaining about hardship, talent manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog, has told them to shut up.
In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the vocal artiste manager stated that Ghanaians are getting exactly what they voted for.
Bulldog wrote: “You are getting EXACTLY what you voted for – SHUT UP and enjoy.”
His comment follows the complaints made by some Ghanaians on Twitter over hardship in the country.
Through the #FixTheCountry online campaign, these Twitter users have urged the government to listen to the cry of the citizens and fix things.
