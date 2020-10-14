'You are mad' - Afia Schwarzenegger fires NDC foot soldiers

Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has once again taken a swipe at her former party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what she terms as continuous verbal attacks on her by the party’s foot soldiers.

Afia, who recently declared her support for the governing New Patriotic Party, says she has nothing to boast of after her 5 years support and dedication to the NDC.



“I am respecting people who are talking to me and that is why I am keeping quiet. You are mad, If I am hungry, It is all because of the NDC. Aren’t you ashamed that the five years that I spent with you people I've got nothing to boast of? When you were sharing contracts to the women did you regard me?” she quizzed supports of the NDC in a Facebook live video.

According to her, some members of the NDC claim that her move to the NPP was influenced by money, but she says that her U-turn was as a result of the remarkable performance of the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She said, “I will pay no heed to your foolish foot soldiers in my comment session. I campaigned for the NDC with my so-called ugly face, I don’t remember saying anything wrong against anybody… do you think I care about your insults? … when my ex-husband circulated my nudity which member of the NDC even cared to pick a phone to console me? Are you mad?”