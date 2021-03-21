You are not a musician if you cannot perform live - Bless

Musician Bless

Bless of Chocho Mucho fame has opined that an artiste who is unable to perform their songs live cannot be called musicians.

Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he indicated that every artiste should be able to perform their songs live without miming.



According to him, every person can walk into a studio and be guided to release a song, but a talented and creative person is the one who is able to perform live.



He also want Ghanaians to appreciate highlife songs because that is what we are known for.

He stated that the system in Ghana does not support talents and people with talent are struggling to survive in the industry.



He was of the view that creative persons are not respected like what we see outside the country.