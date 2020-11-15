You are not richer than anybody, be humble – Kwaku Manu and Lilwin engage in shouting match on United ShowBiz

Kumawood actors Kwaku Manu, and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, had a go at each other yet again on the set of United Showbiz last night when they appeared as guests on the show, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

The shouting match started when Kwaku Manu accused Lilwin of showing off and having an air of pomposity around him.



In a very heated exchange, Kwaku Manu continued that Lilwin creates the impression that he is richer and better than his colleagues in the industry.



Lilwin who took exception to the accusations made by his colleague said he was not pompous but rather ensures that he gets his due when he is called upon to use his talent.



Kwaku Manu, however, shut him down, telling him to show respect and revere those who set the pace and contributed immensely to the growth of the local movie industry, for which he is benefiting.



A very unhappy Lilwin rebutted, saying he was not young, neither is he disrespectful as Kwaku Manu is suggesting.



He claimed that in terms of age, he may just be about a year or less younger, and so Kwaku Manu should quit with the ‘you are young’ mantra.

This degenerated into a shouting match with both actors trying to make their point. All this time, the other guests on the show showed no interest in the hot exchanges.



Kwaku Manu and Lilwin have both accused each other of sabotage, and over the years have had a very tumultuous relationship.



United ShowBiz on this episode, looked at the rise and fall of the Kumawood movie industry with guests Bill Asamoah, Kwaku Manu, Lilwin, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Ellen Kyei White, Akrobeto and Mercy Asiedu.



Watch the video below:



