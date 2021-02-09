You are stressing over collabo after you robbed me of a simple chance to shine – Teephlow ‘punches’ Guru

Teephlow and Guru

Ghanaian rapper, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, otherwise known as Teephlow has ‘punched’ Guru following his misunderstanding with Kuami Eugene over a collaboration.

Kuami Eugene revealed in a recent interview that he couldn’t accept a feature with Guru because he didn’t use the right channel and he has also disrespected his boss.



His explanation compelled Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei to react.



In his rebuttal, the NKZ Music Boss stated that he admired the works of Kuami Eugene and he didn’t want to feature him because he needed a hit song.



On the back of this, Teephlow in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net recounted how Guru robbed him of a chance to shine some years ago.



According to him, Guru is now stressing over a collabo after he treated him in the same way.

Teephlow believes karma is “a crazy dog".



He tweeted: “With all those hits u still robbed a brother of a simple chance to shine when the new akaida dance wave came! U swore u never knew of my song and even claimed u created the wave.



“Today udey stress over collabo. Smh. Karma is indeed a crazy dog. #Phlowducation2.”



