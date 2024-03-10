‘You are talking over knowledge’ – Hammer, Arnold 'clash' on D-Black’s show

Hammer and Arnold engaged in a heated exchange

There was a heated moment of between award-winning music producer, Hammer and entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, when the two appeared on D-Black’s Unkut show.

During discussion on the barbershop themed show, the panellists were asked whether they would choose being at the Grammy Awards ceremony as a nominee or rather be present at the birth of their child if the two events were occurring at the same time.



With his background in the music industry, Hammer posited that the benefits of being at the Grammy Awards in terms of building networks and connections makes it a smart choice under the circumstance.



“You can miss it not by your will but this is business. I think that, you see that Grammy thing, you are looking at the award but Grammy has nothing to do with the award. That room assembles the biggest… it is the Grammy’s where people will meet people,” he stated.



His position however was rebuffed by Arnold who argued that the extent and benefits an artiste building connections at the Grammy Awards cannot be guaranteed.



“It is not true; it is all for aesthetics. There is no guarantee that the person you will meet will open the door for you or will not… there is no guarantee,” he argued.

The issue degenerated into a fierce exchange of arguments which led Hammer to accuse Arnold of not paying attention to the knowledge in his argument.



“Listen to me make I show you, relax and listen. No be talk oo. I am trying to show you something. They way you dey talk, Arnold that is not how the world is,” Hammer said.



“Arnold relax and learn, if you talk I dey learn, when he talks I dey learn, when this man talks I dey learn so just listen. You are talking over knowledge; I am trying to say something,” he added.



The Unkut Show by D-Black features discussions with entertainment players and has had several personalities such as Joey B, Trigmatic, Camidoh, among others appear on the show.



Watch video of the exchange between Arnold and Hammer below:





GA/SARA



