You are too young to die – Reggie Rockstone tells Ghanaian youth

Musician Reggie Rockstone

Death is not always predictable, but certainly, over the course of mankind’s existence, one theme will surely prevail.

Which is one would definitely die at a certain point in his or her lifetime.



However, Reggie Rockstone is telling young Ghanaians to do whatever they can to escape premature death.



Rallying the call in a song he recorded with songstress Gyakie titled ‘’Too Young To Die”, the hiplife legend stressed that it is imperative for the youth to live long in other to continue the legacy of their parents.

He urged the youth to refrain from unscrupulous behaviours as well as distancing themselves from some crooked politicians who only ask them to kill and fight.



Meanwhile, Jacqueline Acheampong, better known as Gyakie in the showbiz industry expressed her displeasure at the rate at which the younger ones are losing their lives in recent times and also encouraged the youth to keep chasing their dreams because their hassle will surely pay off someday.



