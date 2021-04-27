You are very childish - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Berla Mundi, others over Abena Korkor

Afia Schwarzenegger

It appears the brouhaha surrounding the sacking of Abena Korkor from TV3 is not ending anytime soon as media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has taken Berla Mundi to the cleaners following a "childish" behaviour she put out when the issue came up.

It will be recalled that the Media General fired Nana Abena Korkor from its women empowerment show aired on TV3, 'Ladies Circle', accusing her of posting her nude picture on social media.



Korkor who is a mental health advocate was co-hosting the show with Anita Akua Akuffo, Chrystal Kwame-Aryee and Dr Vannisa Aseye Atikpui.



"May I lose it all but not myself. I am no longer a TV presenter, in fact, I don't fit the script and I don't think I ever will..," Abena Korkor wrote on her Instagram page after the unexpected sacking.



Reacting to the incident one month down the line, Afia Schwarzenegger hauled insults on Berla Mundi, claiming the latter and some other female presenters at TV3 unfollowed Abena Korkor on social media after she was fired.

"Berla Mundi and some female presenters at TV3 have unfollowed Abena Korkor on social media after she was fired, This is so childish," she slammed.



Afia Schwar also expressed her disappointment in the management of TV3 over their poor handling of Ms Korkor whom she said was conducting herself so well on the show.



"As a human rights activist, I pity Korkor over how poorly her issue was handled. The management of TV3 knew she has bipolar before employing her. They took advantage of her mental health condition to use and dump her," she fired while speaking in an interview with Nkonkonsa.com.



