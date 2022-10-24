0
'You ask the guy in charge and he answers in a rude manner' - Safo Kantanka calls out Nana Addo

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Wa.png CEO of the Katanka Group, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, the CEO of the Katanka Group, manufacturers of Ghanaian automobiles, is the latest to call out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his responses to citizens who have threatened to vote against his party should the nation's economic crisis persist.

The president in an interview on Kumasi-based Otec FM on October 17, remarked in Twi language "If you decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it is your choice and that is not my concern."

The young CEO took to his Twitter page to lament the high rising inflation as well as the cedi's woeful performance against the dollar.

In his message to the government, he reiterated their mandate to electorates who put them in charge and expressed his displeasure in some of the president's utterances.

"Cement was 69.5ghc yesterday, today cement is 82ghc What the hell is going on? You ask the guy in charge and he answers in a rude manner. If people vote for you, means you are accountable to those people. #totalbreakdownofgovernment," read his tweet.

In a separate post, he added: "What is happening? Why are all industry captain’s quiet. What is wrong with the management of this country. It is clear there is a huge problem."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
