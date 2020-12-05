‘You better vote for Akufo-Addo else you’ll see me in your dreams’ - Prince David Osei

Actor, Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has shown his true party colours in the build-up to the December 7 elections and he’s bent on berating whoever appears on his path with opposing views or attack him for supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The award-winning actor, who has also won considerable fans to his side in Nollywood after appearing in a handful of movies in their industry, has been on collision course with political opponents who have called him out for campaigning for the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan at the expense of colleague actor cum politician, John Dumelo.



Prince recently threw some shots at those attacking him for exercising his democratic franchise by blasting the detractors saying;



Small Brain Hypocrites Saying Nonsense, Even John Understands .. We Move #1, How Can I Support NPP And NDC Same Time?? Why Is Ayawaso Not Where I Stay? And Is The President Not Contesting There As Well? Bunch Of Hypocrites

In a related development, the actor has come out to say whoever doesn’t vote for the incumbent president, Nana Akufo Addo will see him in their dreams (probably taking a leaf out of Bishop Daniel Obinim’s book).



He wrote;



I Am Trying To Be Of My Best Behavior Pls ???????????? .. How Can I Support 2 Parties At The Same Time.. Bunch Of Hypocrites!! We Move On The Agenda Vote #1 #4more4nana Is Larger Than Your Small Brains, Hypocrites We Call Industry Colleagues, That’s Why I Never Really Fuck With You Guys, I Do Me. 2016 When You Guys Jumped On NDC Wagon Did I Say Anything Against Any Of You? Even When You Called His H.E Nana Akuffo Addo Names! I Have Never Had Any Issues With My Friends Or Colleagues On The Other Side But You People Always Want To Get In My Business.. Don’t Worry The God I Serve Will Never Put Me To Shame. Your Evil Arrows Shall Pierce Through Your Own Hearts According To Psalm 35 .. Bunch Of Hypocrites!! I Don’t Have Your Time Just Make You Vote #1 On The 7th Else You Will See Me In Your Dreams ???????????? Love You Too ?? .. We Move ????????????