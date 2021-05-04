You can be a medical doctor and a musician at the same time – Knii Lante

Ghanaian reggae musician, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson

Ghanaian reggae/afro-pop musician who also doubles as a medical doctor, Knii Lante has advised young and upcoming musicians that it's possible for them to add other professions to what they do.

According to him, one can become a medical doctor like him while still pursuing their music career.



Speaking to Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, the medical doctor said, “It’s possible to be a musician and at the same time a doctor or other profession.



"I have had no reservations about being labeled a reggae act but my horizon stretches further than that. I do different kinds of stuff as well and I’m proud of that,” he added.



Knii Lante revealed that he started music with afro-pop before he later delved into reggae by releasing a reggae album which even had some afrobeats songs on it.

“I started with afro-pop first when I did ‘Boo no’ and ‘when you love someone’ which featured Trigmatic, they were not really reggae. Then, I came with a reggae album,” he said.



Knii Lante is currently out promoting his latest single titled Gong Gong Which features Coded of 4×4.



