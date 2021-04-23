You can be anywhere in Ghana and still produce hit songs - Ippapi

Ghanaian music producer, Ippapi

Fast-rising Ghanaian music producer Ippapi has revealed that most of his colleague sound engineers and producers pack bags and baggage to Accra once they can be in competition with colleagues in the capital.

Talking to Tony Best in an interview on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, April 22, Ippapi said once a sound engineer works hard and makes their work available on the internet, people will easily find that engineer no matter where they are on the planet.



Responding to why sound engineers and producers like K Cee Beat, PeeWee, Lazio Beat and others migrated from Kumasi to Accra, the producer of Gyakie’s ‘Sor Me Mu’ song with Bisa Kdei said that everyone has reasons for their plans and actions and he cannot speak on behalf of anyone or downplay which ever reasons for moving to Accra, but he has no plans doing same.



The producer of Stonebwoy’s Ololo song, which featured Nigeria’s very own Teni, said the internet has contributed immensely to his success since most of his work with big artistes came as a result of the availability of his productions on the internet.

“I have a lot clients who discovered me through the internet and I am one person who believes in the power of the internet to sell your craft to artistes and once the outcome of what I produce is good, they give me messages in my DMs and that’s where the magic happens,” he revealed.



Ippapi, who is currently enjoying a publishing deal with one of the world’s biggest record labels, Sony Music, revealed that South Africa’s Nasty C discovered some of his works on Instagram and contracted him to produce a song on his album.



“A lot of artistes inspire me and I wish to work with more international and local acts as well,” Ippapi had said.