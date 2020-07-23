3
Tabloid News Thu, 23 Jul 2020

You can bring your girlfriend to the house and 'eat' her – Mzbel tells son

Mzbel Bleach Dark Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Mzbel has urged her son to bring his girlfriend to the house.

According to the controversial songstress, her 22-year-old Kojo is of age and needs to have that freedom to enjoy his girlfriend.

Chipping in the health benefit of sex, Mzbel averred the human brain jams when someone does not have sex for a long time.

She claimed Kojo is not a ‘virgin’ but it appears it has been a long time he had sex.

Mzbel reiterated that she will not have any problem if he wants to bring his girlfriend to the house.

She added that she will be eager and ready to see the girlfriend of her younger child, Joe if he has one.

Mzbel made this pronouncement during a live video session with singer-iona.

So singers Mzbel and and Iona on Facebook live decided to tell us something new Anyway Mzbel says her son can bring a girl home to do whatever he wants to do because he’s of age Can you also do same thing when your child is 22?

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom) on

Source: Zionfelix

