You can make $4,000 in less than 10 minutes from playing musical instruments – Mizter Okyere

Daniel Okyere Donkor popularly known as Mizter Okyere, a saxophonist, has advised parents to allow their kids to learn how to play musical instruments.

The instrumentalist and producer revealed on Cape Coast-based Property FM that every child should be given at least a day within the week to do rehearsals.



During an interview with Amansan Krakye, the 2019 Best Instrumentalist of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) said he makes a lot of money from playing saxophone.



“There’s more money in playing of music instruments and so I would advise parents to allow and encourage their kids who play either sax or trumpet and co,” he said observed by MyNewsGh.com

He advised “Even if you don’t want your child to play musical instruments on a full-time basis, just allow the child to have a day within the week to use it for their rehearsals to build up.



“When the person travels abroad here music is something and if you play a musical instrument at a show for just five to ten minutes you can make like $3,000 to $4,000,” he posited on the show.