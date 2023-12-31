You can only learn about success from individuals who are successful - Bozoma Saint John

Author and entrepreneur, Bozoma Saint John

Hall of Fame-inducted marketing executive, entrepreneur, and author, Bozoma Saint John, has advised that people learn about success from successful people.

Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb at the maiden edition of her in-person empowerment workshop called "The Badass Workshop" in Accra, she explained her motivations for hosting the workshop.



According to her, it was to provide a unique, disruptive, and successful learning experience based on their own experiences and achievements; hence, the choice of name.



“I think that the idea of the name is that you want to disrupt. You can't be passive. It can't just be an expected name. Because, yes, I could name it something that would be normal. I could name it the empowerment workshop, or I could name it the uplifting workshop. But badass means that you've got to be disruptive. It's got to be different. It's got to be interesting. It's got to make you stop and Consider what it is that you're doing to be different,” she said.



Bozoma, who is the former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Netflix, further stated that success is best learned from successful individuals, indicating that her success in her field makes her best equipped to host the workshop.



“I think that if you're going to learn anything about how to become successful, you need to learn it from a successful person. So, has the person that you are going to or the conference that you're going, have they succeeded in what they are promising? If they haven't, then I don't know why you're listening to them. So that's why mine is unique. I've already done the work. I've already been successful. So I hope that what I'm giving is a reflection of that,” she explained.



She further explained that her experiences have made her a qualified person to impact people interested in her field of entrepreneurship.

“The entire badass workshop, concept, idea, lessons, and insights are taken directly from my personal life. There's nothing that I talk about that I haven't experienced myself. I don't want to practice in theory. I want to practice in reality.



"So, it means that I'm going to do things that are going to affect people because I have already tried it and I've already proven that it can work,” she added.



The Badass Workshop, a personal development program that was created and taught online to thousands of people from 79 countries, had its first-ever live edition at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana, on December 28, 2023.



The workshop aimed to help participants build confidence and strategies for personal and professional growth in the new year. It covered topics such as urgent living, negotiation, personal branding, and more.



The workshop was based on Bozoma's own life experiences and positive results and encouraged participants to toot their own horns and create the life they want.



Bozoma pledged to continue the workshop as a virtual masterclass and to also add more live events in the future.





