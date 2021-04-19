You can smoke, pierce, have tattoos and still worship God - Ayigbe Edem

Versatile Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Denning Edem Hotor popularly known as ‘Ayigbe Edem’ has asserted that people think one has to be a certain way to go to Christ but that is a hoax because you can be anyway and still go to Christ.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the “Go online” show, the rapper stated that, God is not discriminatory therefore anyone who smokes or have piercing, tattoos on any part of their bodies can still worship God irrespective of peoples opinion.



He revealed that it is in this regard that he is part of the “Jesus Gang”, a ministry made up of young associates who have initiated and created a medium to all manner of persons to come together and glorify God.



According to him, the Jesus Gang is a central point where a day is set aside for people from all walks of life to come together to worship, glorify and acknowledge the Maker in a funky way.











In view of this, on Saturday 1st May 2021, at the UPSA Auditorium from 5:00pm, the ‘Jesus Gang’ will have a fest on the theme “The Move” to worship God in style.



Edem also disclosed that ‘Jesus Gang’ is a revolution with the mandate to wipe out the stereotype placed on religion especially Christianity and added that he believes with time people will accept that anybody born on this earth can worship God regardless on the pigeonhole place on Christianity.



Watch video below:



