You can't be in Ghana and expect to sell out O2 arena - DJ Vyrusky

DJ Vyrusky

Renowned DJ, DJ Vyrusky, has joined the conversation about why Ghanaian musicians struggle to attract large international audiences for their shows abroad.

During an interview on the Ladies Circle show on TV3, he pointed out the challenges involved in this effort. He stressed the need for extensive promotion and careful strategic planning.



Vyrusky explained, "You can't be in Ghana and expect to sell out the O2 Arena. It doesn't make sense. You can't stay here and not go to the UK to promote yourself as an artist and expect to have a sold-out concert there."



This discussion stems from ongoing talks about why Ghanaian musicians haven't enjoyed the same success in selling out international shows as Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake.



Vyrusky highlighted that one key strategy for success in international shows is collaborating with international artists. He cited examples like Wizkid and Asake, who have successfully partnered with international acts to draw larger audiences overseas.



He also stressed the importance of event organizers in effectively promoting shows abroad. They play a critical role in bringing together all the necessary elements for a successful overseas concert, from marketing to logistics and venue selection.

