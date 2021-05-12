You can’t do away with neatness if you want to have orgasms – Doctor advises

According to him, neatness plays about 90% role in achieving orgasms both in men and women

Medical doctor and sex therapist, Dr. Frederik Agey Jesus, has advised couples to make neatness a priority if they want to be able to have orgasms during sex.

According to him, neatness is one of the most important factors that ensure orgasms during love-making, hence we cannot do away with it. The doctor said this during a live studio conversation with Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s number one adult show ‘In Bed With Adwen’ which is aired on eTV Ghana.



“One key factor we cannot do away with in trying to achieve orgasms is neatness. Neatness plays about 90% role in achieving orgasms both in men and women. One key thing that puts people off during sex is an unpleasant smell. You may be in the mood for sex but as soon as you notice any pungent smell from your partner, it can put you off totally”, he said.

Doctor Frederik further stated that neatness does not only have to do with the human body but one’s surroundings as well. He recommended the use of scented candles, air fresheners and also for the body, mild perfumes or body splashes as well as edible perfumes that can be used around the private areas.



The doctor, in conclusion, hinted that neatness, toppled with good communication and every couple is assured of a pleasurable sex experience with lots of orgasms.