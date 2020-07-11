Entertainment

You can’t force Kwabena Kwabena to do blood test – Ampaw to Kontihene

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has said hiplife artiste Kontihene should not expect Kwabena Kwabena to be the one to help him (Kontinhene) to prove his (Kontihene’s) allegations to the effect that the Asor hitmaker is into drugs by daring him to do a blood test to ascertain or dispel the allegation.

“You can’t force him to go and do blood test”, Mr Ampaw told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s Entertainment Capital show on Saturday, 11 July 2020, adding: “It’s not my duty to assist you do your case”.



Mr Ampaw, who said he is ever ready to represent Kwabena Kwabena in filing a defamation suit against Kontihene, said should he take up the matter, “I’ll just ask him to be honest with me: tell the lawyer the truth and then I, as your lawyer, will know how to defend you”.

Such allegations, he said, “are very serious”.



“If you don’t have the evidence, you don’t talk about it”, Mr Ampaw added, stressing: “You don’t make allegations for the sake of allegations”.

