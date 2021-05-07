You can’t force me to join you – Prince David Osei to #FixTheCountry campaigners

Actor Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has indicated that he and other colleagues cannot be forced to join the fix the country campaign to compel the Akufo-Addo led administration to get things done properly.

Actress Yvonne Nelson in a suggestive tweet indicated that some colleagues have lost their voices because they’ve taken money from politicians.



Prince David Osei who responded to the shade thrown at him and other NPP celebrities could not fathom why he should be forced to join something he does not believe in.

He said “I want to retweet this a million times… Gyimi sorr when I lambasted the government my own people, for an increase in tariffs on Covid19 freebies last month, did anybody’s mother or father joined my voice?? Use your voice don’t force me into shit!!! I don’t just jump!! Excuse me”.