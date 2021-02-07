You can’t go around insulting Richie when you want me to feature you – Kuami Eugene to Guru

Kuami Eugene, Musician

Kuami Eugene has said that Guru used the wrong channels in reaching out to him.

According to him, as an individual who wants to feature him on a song, he should never go to media houses to denigrate his boss.



He indicated that he does not know what problems Guru has with his management but because he owes his success to them, there is no way he can feature him on any song unless the differences are settled.



Kuami Eugene indicated that he is a big fan of Guru and would have on any day agree on a feature with him, but considering how he is going about the whole thing, it will be very difficult.

“Guru did not use the right channel. You want to feature me but you go to media houses to insult the man who made me. I wouldn’t have been Kuami Eugene but for Richie so I expect that respect is accorded him no matter the differences that exist. I am under Lynx Entertainment and any song I produce needs to go through them,” he told Accra-based Adom TV in an interview.



He said Guru has an elderly person should take a decision on whether to apologize to Lynx Entertainment or not.