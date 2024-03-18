You can’t hijack me; your analysis is bogus! - Arnold clashes with Mr Logic over ‘dumsor’

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Mr Logic

Renowned entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo clashed with his colleague, Mr. Logic, over the recent power outages that have caused a public uproar in the country.

During the United Showbiz programme aired on United Television (UTV) and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic asserted that neither the government nor the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) can be blamed entirely for the erratic power supply.



However, it is the result of people who engage in illegal connections to electricity and refuse to pay their bills that have caused the problem.



In responding to Mr Logic’s claims, Arnold refuted his assertion, describing his analysis as “bogus and lousy” because it does not add up as a justification for the power crisis Ghanaians are grappling with.



He indicated that ECG is mandated to be in charge of the provision of light and deal with culprits who fall foul of the rules; as a result, innocent people are not supposed to suffer.



Arnold, who was infuriated by Mr Logic’s claims about the cause of the power outages said: “There is no justification for what is going on. The issue about the fact that those stealing power are more than those who genuinely pay for their light so that is why there is ‘dumsor’ (power outages) is lousy, flippant and disingenuous.



“ECG is mandated to regulate electricity in the country. Once we pay bills to them, they are supposed to fix it and shouldn’t affect those of us who are paying. You can’t hijack me, your analogy is a bogus analysis.”

Mr Logic replied to him saying: “Don’t turn the issue into grammar. I will banter with you on this. Do you know those who don’t pay? What you are also saying is bogus because you are not making any sense. When he used the word ‘lousy’ did anyone stop him? He is spewing lies.”



Concerns have been raised about the unstable nature of the power supply in the country recently, and the government has been urged to put measures in place to fix the problems.



According to the government, power outages are a result of maintenance works that are ongoing to resolve some challenges, not ‘dumsor’ as claimed by some individuals.



