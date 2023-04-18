You can’t make money using this stupidity – Shatta Wale warns lookalikes

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale and Medikal

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale has waded into the recent trend of celebrity lookalikes granting interviews and justifying their ‘trade.’

In a tirade dated April 15 and posted on the Facebook page of Osu Official TV, he admonished the ‘new’ celebrities to channel their energies into other areas including taking to creating content on social media platform, TikTok.



“The lookalike boys, I am advising you people to find a path. If you don’t have any idea to live the life that you want to live, emulate Jacqueline Appiah and Made In Ghana and others, they are on TikTok creating content,” he lamented.



He warned one of the young boys to desist from responding to Medikal, who had raised issues with their trade.



Shatta Wale also slammed the media as being the people fuel the lookalike craze. He threatened to assault the lookalikes and to damn the consequences because the police and government’s laxity on issues was also to blame.



“Those lookalikes they are our junior brothers, junior brothers to Medikal and I, we will teach them how to make money but not with this stupidity you people are trying to teach them.



“Don’t wake up and let some stupid radio presenter and some nonsense blogger write some thrash about you and you also come and defend it as a means to an end,” he fired.





You can also watch some of our programmes below.











