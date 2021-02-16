You can’t support another celebrity and come to me for help– DKB blasts begging fan

Ghanaian Comedian DKB has descended heavily on a fan who asked him for financial assistance via microblogging site Twitter.
To the best of his knowledge, DKB born Derrick Kobina Bonney noted that, it’s impossible for someone to benefit from something he had not worked for.
In a shared screenshot, DKB rejected a fan’s request after the fan was found to be a die-hard fan of another celebrity.
The said fan was a big fan of multiple award-winning rapper Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie
In a tweet, he said: "You can't support a celebrity openly and ask another celebrity for financial help. That nonsense will never pass by my door again! You harvest at where you sowed. Big up @fameyeworldwide for the idea! Biggest fan, eeeyi biggest frying pan!"
See the tweet below:
You can't support a celebrity openly and ask another celebrity for financial help.— DKB 1HEAD ???????????? ???? (@dkbghana) February 16, 2021
