‘You can’t tell me how to run my show, this is my office’ – Delay berates critics over ‘choice of guests’ saga

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has responded to the assertion that she is gradually losing relevance by interviewing substandard guests.

Recently, scores of critics, including popular Ghanaian socialite Showboy, paraded such an assertion on social media after Delay's interview with 'Snapchat slay queen' Dulcie Boateng went viral.



Considering the history of 'The Delay Show's guest seat,' which has hosted a wide range of dignitaries, including seasoned politicians, Showboy claimed that Delay lowered her standards by interviewing someone like Dulcie.



However, weeks after this development, Delay has replied to her critics.



While establishing that her selection of guests is solely her prerogative, Delay said nobody can tell her how to run her programme.



In her intro, the broadcaster addressed critics, saying that no human being is above another and that everyone must be given equal opportunities.

"These days, you see and hear people, I mean just anybody on social media, advising me on how to run my show. They want to tell me who to invite and who not to. I want to speak on that issue.



"I want to tell such people that this is my office and that they cannot tell me what to do. Nobody is better than the other in this world. You can't tell me not to invite people who you think are unimportant to the show," she fumed.



Delay, while condemning the act of extolling certain humans above others, recounted her days in Aburi Girls Senior High School, where she was treated like an 'outcast'.



She said she was rejected in school and tagged as a 'Village girl' simply because she lived in Nkawkaw, in the Eastern region.



"I remember when I was admitted to Aburi Girls. I was told I was from Nkawkaw, so I was tagged as a village girl. I was nearly not given the chance to be admitted among the people they thought were better than me. When I go to social gatherings like entertainment, I will always be sacked. Look at me now; I'm now the entertainment prefect," she said.

She, however, expressed that every human being must be granted an equal chance in life.



"Let's give everyone the chance because nobody knows what might happen tomorrow. Maybe the person you don't want to see on my show might one day take my place as the next 'entertainment prefect'," Delay stated.







EB