You can't use your elementary English to intimidate me - Blakk Rasta to Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Blakk Rasta, has opened up about some past controversies involving fellow musicians and media personalities, shedding light on his relationship with singer Efya, the clash with rapper Sarkodie, and the confrontation with broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

During a recent appearance on the United Showbiz show, Blakk Rasta, known for his outspoken nature, shared his perspective on the incidents that sparked these controversies.



He began by addressing his relationship with Efya, stating that they didn't have a close bond from the beginning. However, he expressed surprise when Efya appeared to involve herself in the clash with Sarkodie.



"From the start, Efya and I didn't have a close relationship, so I was surprised when she veered into the Sarkodie thing. Sarkodie had the support, and I felt like the underdog, with people coming at me," he stated.



Blakk Rasta believed that Efya was intentionally trying to belittle his brand, but he later appreciated and found it beautiful when she admitted her mistake.



"Later on, Efya came out and said it was a mistake, and I appreciate that. It's a beautiful thing, however, initially, I thought she intentionally wanted to look down on my brand, so I targeted them as well," he added.

During the interview, Blakk Rasta also mentioned Nana Aba Anamoah and explained that she, too, sided with Sarkodie, possibly due to the rapper's popularity in the industry.



Blakk Rasta didn't hold back when discussing his clash with Nana Aba Anamoah and described her as someone who confronted him with what he considered basic English.



"Then there was another person at EIB, Nana Aba Anamoah. She also came in, and it seemed like they were trying to support Sarkodie because he is the industry's darling boy. So we had to deal with all of them."



"You can't use your basic English skills to come and intimidate me, do you understand? We've surpassed that level. So when she came with her elementary school English, I couldn't take it. Nana Aba Anamoah, that's her name," he said.



While recognizing the combative nature of the Reggae and Dancehall genres, Blakk Rasta highlighted their growth and maturation.

However, he emphasized that when confronted by individuals he believed were disrespecting him, he felt compelled to deal with them, using what he referred to as his 'Dancehall skills'.



