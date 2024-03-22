You cannot insult anyone and walk freely - Martha Ankomah reveals why she sued LilWin

Lil Win is facing a GH¢5M lawsuit filed by Martha Ankomah

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has finally opened up about her reasons for suing colleague actor, LilWin, for defamation.

According to her, the lawsuit was to set an example for the younger generation, so they do not develop the perception that they could say anything about others without consequences.



Recall that Martha Ankomah, took legal action against her fellow actor, Kojo Nkansah, commonly known as LilWin, following his disparaging remarks about her.



LilWin had publicly criticized Ankomah for her comments on the quality of Kumawood movies.



Ankomah had stated her disinterest in recent Kumawood films due to their focus on witchcraft, which she found uninspiring.



The rift with LilWin escalated when he attacked Ankomah, questioning her status as a star and her selection as a brand ambassador over other respected actors.

He contrasted her stance with that of Nigerian actors who had participated in Kumawood films and accused her of lacking humility.



Ankomah's decision to file a lawsuit against LilWin was prompted by his comments, which she deemed defamatory. The writ was submitted to the court on February 14.



LilWin, in defence, claimed that he was only acting and did not mean to say such things about her.



However, in a recent interview with UTV on March 21, Martha Ankomah emphasized the importance of setting a good example as a public figure.



She said that the lawsuit was to prevent others from thinking they could disrespect people without consequences.

"I have not withdrawn the suit, I believe the rule of law works in this country.



"I don't think you can insult anyone and go scot-free. If we say we are role models, people must learn from us, so we have to set good examples. So I took it to court.



"If the court doesn't teach him a lesson, it will be a very bad example that may encourage the next generation to just say anything about people," she added.



According to her, it takes effort to build a reputation and it's not acceptable for someone to damage it under the guise of a joke, particularly when there is no friendship or close relationship.



"Please, it's not a joke because it takes years to build a reputation and a brand. You can't just insult someone, tarnish that person's brand and say it was a joke. Especially if you and that person are not friends," she said.

Asked if she could be convinced to withdraw the lawsuit and let sleeping dogs lie, she refused, saying "That would be for the court to decide."









