You cannot know the Bible than I do – Nigel Gaisie and A Plus clash on TV

Kwame A Plus and Nigel Gaisie

Pastor Nigel Gaisie engaged in an exchange with media personality Kwame A Plus over knowledge of the Bible.

The two met on the United Showbiz programme on UTV on Saturday evening (May 6, 2023) whiles discussing a wide range of issues.



In a video clip shared by UTV, Gaisie is seen explaining why he stands tall compared to A Plus in terms of knowledge about the Bible.



A Plus hits back stating reasons why the preacher cannot be entirely right with his claim.



Find their exchange below:

Nigel Gaisie: I am a historian, I studied history at the University of Ghana, we have the universal truth that is the Bible



A Plus: Nigel, by whose standard (is the Bible a universal truth?)



Nigel Gaisie: … I respect the different religions and orientations when it comes to spirituality, I hope you understand. But when it comes to spirituality, it will be a very big mistake for my brother Kwame to thin that he knows the Bible than me.



A brief chatter from both parties and the host ensues

A Plus: Nigel, my grandfather is a Jehovah Witness, my father was a Jehovah Witness, so I have taken the Bible and gone round to spread the gospel…



Nigel Gaisie: You have to go back and take the Bible again…



A Plus: Take it easy, I have ever spread the gospel… I can recite the Bible, not just that, when you tell me anything, I will tell you where it is in the bible.



Watch their exchange below:

It will be a very big mistake for Kwame Aplus to tell me he knows the bible more than me - Prophet Nigel Gaisie #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/flSSwdeZNu — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) May 7, 2023

