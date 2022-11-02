4
You could have performed Paa Bobo’s song - Mzbel hits back at Diamond Appiah

Mzbel New 2fcs Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears that Mzbel and Diamond Appiah’s social media banter has intensified as there have been back-to-back jabs from both ends.

Earlier, in a bid to hit Mzbel where it hurts the most, Diamond described the singer as an “old woman” whiles claiming that she(Diamond)

once performed her song in Junior Secondary School.

She labelled Mzbel an “Grandma” whose career sunk several years ago.

“Grandma wack musician is in pains paaa ooo. Performing your song in JSS only goes to prove that you’re my grandmother. So rest,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mzbel in a rebuttal stated that Diamond’s act of performing her song at that time only proves that she has always been a fan.

She added that the fact that Diamond could ditch the likes of Dr. Paa Bobo’s songs for hers clearly shows she is a big fan of her.

“That makes you a big fan. You could have performed Dr. Paa Bobo’s song. Fiorkor,” Mzbel wrote on Instagram.

Read the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GODDESS MZBEL (@mzbeldaily)



EB/KP
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
