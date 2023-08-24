'You couldn’t even mourn your father well' – Bobrisky slammed for flaunting new BBL body

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, commonly known as Bobrisky, has drawn criticism for showing off his curves a few days after the funeral of his late father, Kunle Okuneye.

One can recall that the socialite had undergone another BBL procedure and promised to ignite the internet with pictures of his new fresh curves.



In the video shared on Wednesday, August 23, the influencer was seen flaunting his toned figure while wearing two-piece underwear that showed off his thighs.



He shared the video with the caption: “Only a bad bitch understands the pressure you put in looking hot.”



Nollywood star Uche Maduagwu has however condemned the cross-dresser for posting the said video and photographs just a week after his father's passing.



He wrote: “Omg, you no even fit wait to mourn your papa small, this is so insensitive, no wonder the pant no gree stay one place.”

Meanwhile, Bobrisky recently disclosed that his current romantic interest has now taken on the role of a father figure in his life, despite his ongoing pain.



The male barbeque continued to pray for his new father's safety.



