‘You dare not stare at ‘dreadful’ Ras Nene and his gang twice!' - Kwaku Manu recounts

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has confirmed Ras Nene’s claims of once being a 'street ruler’ and a member of one of the most dreaded gangs in Tafo, in the Ashanti region.

Earlier in an interview with Delay, Ras Nene, in a bid to narrate his life story disclosed how he had command over the streets and also dealt in drugs.



“I used to control the street. I had big men who covered me so I was making a lot more money. I had weapons to scare away customers who had ulterior motives. My boss at that time named me after a notorious criminal in Lagos called Anini.



"So, people could not pronounce it properly and that’s how it became ‘Ras Nene. In my mid-20s, I crossed the Libya desert several times with drugs. I was doing drugs until my early 30s and I became a Yaro. I had boys who worked for me and I only come for my settlements,” Ras Nene established.



After this development, Zionfelix shared a video of Kwaku Manu confirming Ras Nene’s claim and buttressing it with some interesting encounters they had during those days.



“I knew Nene since I joined the movie industry. When the Tafo Boys including Nene, Tutu and co, crowd themselves along the street and you’re passing by, you can’t look them in the eye. Their squad was deadly and everyone feared them. They were a notorious gang and smoking was their hobby. You dare not look at them when you are passing by.



"You have to maintain a stiff neck and walk past them quickly, each time you are using that stretch. I can recall an incident where I was in their company and was compelled to smoke cigarettes. After smoking, I started acting funny and he asked me to stop behaving like Mr. Beam,” he stated.

Kwaku Manu however, disclosed that he and Ras Nene joined the movie industry at the same time and worked under the same production company.



“We all met at Jones Agyemang (JA) Films. I rose to fame together with him but it seems I shot to fame first. I can say that he has helped me before,” he added.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB