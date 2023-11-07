You don't expect me to drive a Range Rover while I can't cater for my mother - Amerado

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Amerado, has opened up on his journey throughout his music career and the perceptions of others regarding his financial status.

In an interview with MX24 TV, he shared an encounter where his classmates inquired about his career and lifestyle, noting that some believed he had abundant wealth due to his celebrity status.



"I remember after one class, my colleagues came to me, and then they said they would want to have a chitchat with me. They sat me down and they did an interview. Like, 'Why is it that you have all the money? You are an artiste, you have a car, and you are coming back?' and I said, 'I don't have all the money. I want to seek all the knowledge first,'" Amerado recounted.



He explained that such public perceptions can create certain expectations of him and other celebrities, such as fans wanting to see celebrities driving expensive cars. Amerado, however, stressed that he would not bow to such pressures and would keep on making efforts to achieve success in the music industry.



“When you have celebrity status, people have a certain image of you. Fans want to see you in a Range Rover, but it all boils down to you and your story. People know me as that guy from Kumasi who's been struggling to make it to the top.



“You don't expect me to drive a Range Rover while I can't cater for my mother. I don't let people's perceptions get a hold of me. I just live my life as a normal guy. When I have, I give. When I don't, I seek,” he said.

