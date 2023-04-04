You don’t know anything; your institution is bogus! – A Plus tells Socrate Safo

Social Commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has slammed Socrate Safo during a discussion on the United Showbiz.

It can be recalled that as part of the US Vice President, Kamala Harris’ 3-day visit to Ghana, she took a tour around a creative arts studio, the Yolo set, and also met with some Ghanaian acts.



Socrate, the Director for Creative Arts at Ghana's National Commission for Culture, was asked why some selected people were made to meet the American delegation and not the entire creative arts body.



He responded: “They had their interest, for instance, going on the Yolo set was part of their itinerary. Yolo has an American link was part of their plans.”



But A Plus who shared a different opinion said retorted.



“The ministry didn’t take charge of anything. The whites know how we are that's why they went for the people. Your institution is a very bogus one so why would people come and look for you? Why will the Vice President come and look for the Commission on Culture? They do not value your institution. This one should even tell you we do not have an industry.

“They knew we do not have a structure so they asked the ministry to step aside and they hand-picked Black Sherif and the others. Even the studio they visited, I swear to God, the ministry doesn’t know it exists. Do you know the studio?” A Plus turns to Socrate.



“No”, Socrate responded.



“As for today, you have spoken the truth,” A Plus said.



Socrate, in a bid to throw more light on his stance, said, “Let’s take into consideration that there is an American embassy in Ghana. Before any president will travel, they will do the underground works.”



A Plus rebutted again, “Just admit that the Americans know your industry more than you do. They know the studio you don’t know.”

Socrate Safo retorted: “Don’t let us sit here and ridicule the industry as if we don’t know what we are about.”



“Excuse me, Socrate, you don’t know anything!” A Plus fired.



