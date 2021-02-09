You don't need Kuami Eugene on a song to make a hit - Richie to disgruntled Guru

Musician Kuami Eugene

On the back of suggestions that Guru is piqued by Kuami Eugene's response to his collaboration proposal, Richie Mensah, the boss of Lynx Entertainment has said his signee needn't feature on Guru's song before the rapper can make a hit.

Richie in a Facebook post, Monday, confirmed that Guru had approached the label for a feature with Kuami Eugene or KiDi, another signee, but the request was denied, an action which sparked fury.



"He then went from one media house to another insulting myself and other members of Lynx management, even to the extent of accusing us of sabotaging his career for the past 10 years. He spun stories which implied we have some extreme power in the industry to vitiate someone's career," said Richie.



The Lynx Entertainment boss was reacting to a brouhaha that emanated from an interview Kuami Eugene granted where the artiste mentioned that although Guru had expressed interest in collaborating with him on a song, that dream will not be realised because the rapper has been insulting Richie.



"You want to feature me but you go to media houses to insult the man who made me... I am under Lynx Entertainment and any song I produce needs to go through them,” Kuami Eugene was quoted to have said on a local TV channel.



This triggered a reaction from Guru as he rubbed his achievements and years of experience in showbiz in Kuami Eugene's face.



"I am already in my 13th years in this industry and I have been able to give back to back hits. I made sure I had not less than 4 hits songs every year and in 2014 I gave 10 MEGA hits in one calendar year, I don't know how old you were at that time though," a portion of Guru's post read.

"Remember some people started with me but they could not last long so I appreciate how far God has brought me. I know that you will not be under Lynx Entertainment forever but remember not to have any issue with Lynx Entertainment before you leave because those that exited couldn’t maintain the hype. There are always new Lords so remember nothing lasts forever.



"Point of correction, I never begged for a Collaboration. I didn't ask for Collaboration because I wanted a hit song, I have a lot of hit songs and I'm proud of that. I wanted you to know I appreciate your craft does why I wanted us to work together and nothing more. I wish you well," Guru added.



Stepping in to douse the tension that has erupted, Richie said his artiste never erred in his responses because he stated the obvious. He gave plaudits to Guru and called for an end to the pandemonium so fixation will be put on how both camps can excel in their respective careers.



"Let's call a spade a spade. There was nothing disrespectful in what Eugene said," Richie asserted while stressing that he holds no grudges against Guru because he does not waste his time on petty squabbling.



"Guru is a natural hitmaker, and doesn't need KiDi nor Kuami Eugene on his song to make a hit. So there really should be no offence taken in any of this. So can we just drop all this wahala and everyone go back to making hits for Ghana," he concluded.





Guru's beef with Richie



Guru has on several occasions accused Richie, Okyeame Kwame, and Obour of sabotaging him for the past ten years. He explained that his decision to collaborate with Obrafour on Kaseabo - a song which took a dig at Okyeame Kwame, Obour, and Richie - earned him that enmity.



The trio had collaborated on a record titled 'Killing the Game' and trumpeted what they said were the challenges bedeviling the industry. However, they were jabbed on 'Kaseabo' for having contributed to the supposed mess.



Guru claims that since then, the trio has been doing everything possible to sabotage him hence his outburst.