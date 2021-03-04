You don’t need to be great to get started - Sarkodie shares inspirational message

Rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has shared an inspirational message to his fans.

The Sarkcess Music Boss in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net said people do not need to be great before they start something.



According to him, one needs to get started to be great. Sarkodie believes whatever people are looking for in their lives can be achieved if only they are willing to work to achieve them.



He wrote: “Everyone we admire who has attained great success was once a beginner. You don’t need to be great to get started but you need to get started to be great. Don't wait for everything to be perfect before making a move towards you goals and dreams for you can always do better and you can always grow. You can get the kind of results that you are looking for in life if you are willing to work to achieve them.

“It is important to surround yourself with smart people you can learn from, who want to see you win, encourage you, share your vision , inspire you and you should be willing to put in work to see results.”



He added: “Get your ideas on paper and study them. Do not let them go to waste! You must take action now that will move you towards your goals. Develop a sense of urgency in your life. You can complain all you want and nothing will change until you make that move before you can see the change you want.



“Fear does not have any special power unless you empower it by submitting to it. So don’t let fear stop you from chasing that dream . Stay blessed.”