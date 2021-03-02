You don’t need to show skin to be famous - Habiba Sinare to young actresses

Ghanaian Actress, Habiba Sinare

Ghanaian Actress, Habiba Sinare has said she would not act nude or expose enough of her skin in movies.

Her aim is to inspire young ladies and upcoming actresses to be themselves and change their perception that nudity will propel their careers.



"I am doing all of this because of that one young girl out there who thinks that showing skin will make her fit into the entertainment world,” Habiba Sinare stated.

I’m trying to give them that hope, to try to inspire them, to make them understand that, it is you and what you do, ‘’ Sinare told Nana Kwesi Asare host of Class91.3FM’s flagship entertainment program The Big Show in an interview on Saturday.



The actress further noted that covering the skin does not only apply to Muslims, but Jews, Christians and other religions as well.