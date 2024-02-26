You don’t need to study history to teach it – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Multiple award-winning Reggae star and radio host Blakk Rasta says that one does not need to be a history teacher to teach the subject.

Blakk Rasta explained how interesting it is now anytime he sees young people picking up interest in history, especially with the notion that they do not need to sit in a class for years to tell their own story.



History, he stressed, can be explained as the study of past events, particularly in human affairs.



According to him, "It is very interesting to know that people are picking up history and all that; they are also beginning to understand the importance of it, although you don't need to be in school to learn it.



"However, it is important to study it in school in order to know how to handle and teach it well to others".

"I see how young people, even lawyers, are getting into it, and I wish I studied it in school properly," he revealed in an interview on GTV's Breakfast show with ace journalist Kafui Dey.



The African History Class, hosted by Blakk Rasta, is a highly educational radio program which is formulated to talk about the history of Africa and its various tribes.



The program aims to bring history to the home of the people and enable the audience to appreciate the rich socio-cultural diversities we have.