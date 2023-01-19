You don’t own a song because of production fees - Mr Logic schools Appietus

Mr Logic and producer Appietus

When Ghanaian music producer, Appietus admitted to having uploaded 5Five's 2010 monster hit 'Muje Baya' on a digital platform that fetched him good revenue, a number of industry players including the affected musician, and his management spoke against the move.

Talent manager, Mr Logic is the latest to condemn the act by Appietus, the producer of 'Muje Baya'.



"But, seriously, Appietus you don’t own a song because the production fee wasn’t settled oo bro. I think you should rather dialogue with bullhaus on this. Court won’t help you". You are entitled to your production fees P3 asaa," Mr Logic's Facebook post dated January 18 read.



According to the legendary producer who has worked with a tall list of Ghanaian artistes, 5Five failed to pay him for his work, reason why he took that decision.



"When the songs became a hit, you didn't pay me so I needed to put them online to make my money. Now you say am a thief, thank you very much but note that I will take the matter to court," Appietus opened up in an interview with Sammy Flex on CTV.



Papi, a member of the onetime vibrant music group, 5Five, has openly called out the producer and promised to take him on in a court of law for wrongfully making money from his song.

Meanwhile, the musician has refuted claims that they never paid for studio fees when they worked with Appietus.



In a heated argument on CTV, Papi and Appietus exchanged words and traded insults on live television.



"Appietus, you are dumb, barter trade is still payment or you don't understand the word. You claim I never paid for the studio session. You are very stupid...Appietus your whole career, your whole life, Muje Baya made you. All your songs, which one made you?" Papi quizzed.



