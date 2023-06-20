You expected Sarkodie to accept a pregnancy from Yvonne, whose ‘promiscuous’ mum birthed her ‘fatherless’? – A Plus

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson and her mother

Popular social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has described Yvonne Nelson, as a morally unjust woman who has no right whatsoever to shift blame to Sarkodie.

Asides from being jilted by Sarkodie, one of the many things that popped up in Yvonne Nelson’s book was the 'identity crises' she suffered because her mother had no idea who her father was.



In the book, Yvonne established that she had to conduct a DNA to ascertain the real identity of her father after the man she had called ‘dad’ for all these years wasn’t the one.



Yvonne Nelson said the man whom she thought was his father, whom she had lambasted all these years for abandoning her, told her on his deathbed that her real father was the former speaker of parliament, Peter Ala Adjetey.



However, Yvonne’s hopes were squashed for the second time as DNA tests proved that the former speaker also, wasn’t her father, a situation which has since left the actress in limbo.



Considering the fact that to date, Yvonne doesn’t know her real father, the actress’ mother’s chastity has been questioned, with netizens wondering if she slept around with men to have sparked these consequences.

This has also prompted A Plus to react.



Analyzing the events closely, A Plus said Sarkodie did the right thing by rejecting Yvonne Nelson’s pregnancy.



He said Sarkodie was right to have rejected a pregnancy from Yvonne, who exhibited similar characteristics as her mother, adding that, it was evident in the number of boyfriends the actress had.



“Yvonne Nelson made us believe that her mother was a superwoman, she even celebrated her mother on Father's Day. Her mother did everything to make her believe that her father was the most useless man on earth. On his sick bed, the man told his part of the story, revealing to her that he is not her father. She therefore had a DNA test and it was confirmed, according to her that yes, the "Satan" was not her father. Her "real" father was Peter Adjetey, the former speaker of Parliament.



“That one too the DNA machine was "faulty" so the "real was not realing." Na asɛm bɛn koraa ni? And you expected Sarkodie, a young up-and-coming guy to accept a pregnancy from someone who was showing some of her mother's characteristics? Sark, you made the best decision!!! If you had accepted that pregnancy, the book today would have read, "Sarkodee is not my son/daughter's father. The real father is Inyanya" or one of her many boyfriends. Her mother played the victim to make an innocent man look bad even when she knew the real father of her daughter. This is exactly who these daughters of Eve are. This gender.... Very wicked!” A Plus fumed in a long Facebook post.





