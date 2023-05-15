'You get sense pass many seniors I know' – Vhim Lady hails Black Sherif

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

It appears the respect and admiration for Black Sherif have intensified following the manner in which he tackled persons championing unhealthy comparisons between him and Sarkodie.

Earlier, a video in which Black Sherif was seen addressing persons creating tension between him and Sarkodie has since gone viral online amidst massive reaction from netizens.



The 2023 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ tackled claims that Sarkodie’s Jamz album wouldn’t have attained a successful feat without his famous ‘Country Side’ collaboration with the rapper.



“If I had not been on the album, it still would have been what it is supposed to be. Albums and music are spiritual. I don’t know his destiny. If I were not on the album, it would have still taken the path it’s supposed to take.



“Sarkodie was doing these years before me, who am I to tell him that his album wouldn’t have been big without me? I have been doing music for only four years, subtract it from the number of years he has been doing music and see what he has been able to do. It doesn’t make sense,” he stated on United Showbiz.



Blacko’s comments have since drawn massive reactions from scores of celebrities including Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vhim Lady.

The broadcaster joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have patted the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker on the back, for his sense of maturity in addressing the issue.



Vhim Lady took to the comment section of the post highlighting Black Sherif’s statements and described him as a ‘Small boy with Big Brains’.



She projected Black Sherif as more sensible than a lot of his senior colleagues in the industry.



“Small Boy big brain. You get sense pass many seniors I know. I pray God sustains you for years,” Vhim Lady wrote.



EB/BB