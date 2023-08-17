You got played - Afia Schwarznegger replies Kennedy Agyapong

Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial socialite and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has fired back at Member of Parliament for Assin Central and presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong for comments he made in a recent interview.

According to her, Kennedy Agyapong should have ignored the questions posed about her and focused on his political endeavours.



Her comments come in response to claims by the MP that he didn't even know who she was before their spat.



In an interview with Umaru Sanda on Citi TV, the MP was asked about his spat with her.



He proclaimed that he never even knew of her before she went to Peace FM to criticize him.



Taking to her TikTok handle, she chastised him for discussing her during the interview. She mentioned that his reliability as a candidate will be affected because he decided to “come down to her level”.

“I told you that your own enemy is yourself, because you had gone to CitiTV to sell your brand, but you had rather gone there to discuss me. You could have told the truth, that we had solved the issue.



"I am not your contender, don't you know that the journalist played you? Right now, all the headlines are about what you said about me. Meanwhile, you are campaigning against people in your party. Am I a politician? But you chose to go down that level. Right now the delegates have realized that even if you go to CNN, you can't be played like that honourable." She claimed.





